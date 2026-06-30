Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 June 2026"

Will Sharad Pawar's Party Merge With Congress? Senior Leader Makes Big Claim Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction are reportedly in merger talks, a senior Maharashtra Congress leader has claimed amid fresh political buzz. Read More Delhi's 'Feels Like' Temperature Soars To 53.5°C Despite No Official Heatwave Delhi's 'feels like' temperature hit 53.5°C, but the IMD said the capital did not meet the criteria for an official heatwave declaration. Read More Abhishek Banerjee Faces Fresh Legal Hurdle As Calcutta High Court Declines Relief While the court declined to pass any separate order in the voice sample matter, the protection granted to Abhishek Banerjee in the main case remains in force. Read More Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case Imran Khan challenged a court ruling in the £190m case as his sister alleged authorities plan to place him in solitary confinement again. Read More Alpha Cast Fees Out: Alia Bhatt Leads With Rs 25 Crore, Sharvari At Rs 3 Crore Alpha is making headlines ahead of release after reported cast fees surfaced online. Alia Bhatt reportedly tops the pay scale, while figures linked to Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have also sparked discussion online. Read More Parasakthi Row Escalates: Sudha Kongara Seeks Rs 8.39 Crore, HC Restrains Satellite Release Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has moved the Madras High Court against Dawn Pictures, alleging Rs 8.39 crore in unpaid dues for Parasakthi. She has also sought legal restraint on the release of Idhayam Murali while the payment dispute remains unresolved. Read More Brendon McCullum Reveals He Tried To Stop Ben Stokes From Retiring Brendon McCullum revealed he tried convincing Ben Stokes not to retire from international cricket and reflected on the England captain's leadership and legacy. Read More Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC). Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Government Says 20% Ethanol Blending Is Still An 'Experiment', Supreme Court Told Amid BPCL Case The Centre told the Supreme Court that India's 20 per cent ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, with its full impact expected to become clearer by next year Read More