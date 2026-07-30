Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026"

E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament E20 petrol cuts carbon emissions by around 30%, with tests showing no engine failures despite a slight drop in fuel economy. Read More Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Kharge attacked the Centre over paper leaks, sought Amit Shah's resignation, while the BJP accused Congress of misleading Parliament. Read More 215 Academics Write To Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark On IIT Professor More than 215 vice-chancellors and academicians have written to Priyanka Gandhi, objecting to her 'Gaumutra expert' remark on IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti. Read More 'Pak Army Worse Than Israel': PoK Man Breaks Down On Camera, Calls Asim Munir 'Zalim' A viral PoK video shows a man breaking down as he calls Asim Munir 'zalim' amid deadly protests in Rawalakot and Mirpur. Read More Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted with Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas. Their outing comes amid Priyanka’s ongoing Varanasi shoot, sparking fan interest in the stars’ rare get-together and the upcoming Rajamouli directorial. Read More Madhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support Chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj confirms Ragha as his biological son after DNA testing, pledging lifelong love, care and responsibility. Read More Neeraj Chopra One Step Away From Medal As Indian Trio Enters CWG 2026 Final Neeraj opted against taking his final attempt after securing qualification in fifth place with a best throw of 79.61m on his second attempt. Read More CWG 2026: India-Pakistan Boxing Gold Clash On Cards? Details Inside India and Pakistan could clash for gold in the women’s 60kg boxing final at CWG 2026 if Priya Ghanghas and Fatima Zahra win their semifinal bouts on July 31. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More 8th Pay Commission: Government Shares Salary Hike Timeline; Here's What Employees Should Know The government has signalled that the 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027, the actual timeline for salary hike remains uncertain. Read More