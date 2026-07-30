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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026"

  1. E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament

    Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament E20 petrol cuts carbon emissions by around 30%, with tests showing no engine failures despite a slight drop in fuel economy. Read More

  2. Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

    Kharge attacked the Centre over paper leaks, sought Amit Shah's resignation, while the BJP accused Congress of misleading Parliament. Read More

  3. 215 Academics Write To Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Gaumutra Expert' Remark On IIT Professor

    More than 215 vice-chancellors and academicians have written to Priyanka Gandhi, objecting to her 'Gaumutra expert' remark on IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti. Read More

  4. 'Pak Army Worse Than Israel': PoK Man Breaks Down On Camera, Calls Asim Munir 'Zalim'

    A viral PoK video shows a man breaking down as he calls Asim Munir 'zalim' amid deadly protests in Rawalakot and Mirpur. Read More

  5. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted with Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas. Their outing comes amid Priyanka’s ongoing Varanasi shoot, sparking fan interest in the stars’ rare get-together and the upcoming Rajamouli directorial. Read More

  6. Madhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support

    Chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj confirms Ragha as his biological son after DNA testing, pledging lifelong love, care and responsibility. Read More

  7. Neeraj Chopra One Step Away From Medal As Indian Trio Enters CWG 2026 Final

    Neeraj opted against taking his final attempt after securing qualification in fifth place with a best throw of 79.61m on his second attempt. Read More

  8. CWG 2026: India-Pakistan Boxing Gold Clash On Cards? Details Inside

    India and Pakistan could clash for gold in the women’s 60kg boxing final at CWG 2026 if Priya Ghanghas and Fatima Zahra win their semifinal bouts on July 31. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. 8th Pay Commission: Government Shares Salary Hike Timeline; Here's What Employees Should Know

    The government has signalled that the 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027, the actual timeline for salary hike remains uncertain. Read More

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

Business
E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament
E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament
World
'Pak Army Worse Than Israel': PoK Man Breaks Down On Camera, Calls Asim Munir 'Zalim'
'Pak Army Worse Than Israel': PoK Man Breaks Down 0n Camera, Calls Asim Munir 'Zalim'
World
Nepal Violence Spreads Beyond Sunsari; Curfews, Army Deployment As Death Toll Rises To 3
Nepal Violence Spreads Beyond Sunsari; Curfews, Army Deployment As Death Toll Rises
Cities
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions And Affected Routes
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions And Affected Routes
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RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
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