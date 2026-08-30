Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 August 2026"
EXCLUSIVE | Javelin Deal: India-US Ties Enter New Chapter, Atmanirbharta Takes Backseat
From test-firing at ‘Exercise Yudh Abhyas’ 2009 to buying them in 2026-Indian Army to finally get American Javelin ATGMs, as homegrown alternatives lag behind. Read More
Tea Break Helps 5 Chhattisgarh Friends Escape Nepal Flash Floods, ‘We Saw Cars, Bodies Swept Away’
Five friends from Chhattisgarh narrowly escaped Nepal’s flash floods after stopping for tea. They sheltered for two days, saw the devastation and returned home safely on August 28. Read More
‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri At Memorial In Tashkent
PM Modi paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Tashkent, praising his dedication and recalling his iconic ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan that continues to inspire generations. Read More
Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Hits 788; Rescuers Battle Rain, Rising Waters To Find Thousands Missing
Rescue teams in Nepal and China race to find thousands missing after Wednesday’s devastating Himalayan flash floods, with the death toll rising to 788. Read More
‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr
Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More
Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested
The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted In Wheelchair After Season-Ending Ankle Injury
Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, with new wheelchair footage emerging from an airport. Read More
WATCH: Jake Paul Shouts 'Vande Mataram' While Celebrating Neeraj Goyat's Birmingham Win
Neeraj Goyat secured a dominant win in Birmingham before Jake Paul joined his celebrations, creating an unexpected and entertaining post-fight moment. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
FSSAI Halts Sale Of Everest, LG Hing After Samples Fail Quality Tests
FSSAI has halted sales of compounded hing by Everest and LG after tests found products substandard. Everest samples had 0-3% alcohol-soluble extract; LG raw hing had excess starch. Read More