Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 April 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Rajnath Singh Calls Pakistan 'Epicentre Of Int Terrorism,' Says 'Stopped Op Sindoor On Our Own Terms'

    Rajnath Singh said India halted Operation Sindoor on its own terms and was ready for a long war with Pakistan. He called Pakistan the hub of terrorism and stressed uprooting its ideological roots. Read More

  4. Iran Threatens ‘New Weapon’ Against US, Israeli Forces Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Can Give Them Heart Attack'

    The threat follows Washington’s decision to continue a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz after rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the route. Read More

  5. Karishma Kapoor’s Children Get Interim Relief As Delhi HC Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Accounts

    The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karishma Kapoor’s children, restraining Priya Kapoor from disposing of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, freezing accounts, and ensuring properties remain intact. Read More

  6. Advance Box Office Collection: Patriot Leads The Race, Raja Shivaji And Ek Din Show Mixed Pre-Sales Trends

    Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi struggles at pre-sales despite strong names, with a modest opening expected and its box office fate hinging on audience. Read More

  7. VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal

    VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More

  8. This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Anomaly to Boost Beauty Portfolio

    Reliance Retail acquires Anomaly, gaining full ownership of its assets. The move aims to expand its beauty portfolio and scale the brand in India and global markets. Read More

Before You Go

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Soda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested
Soda Dispute Turns Violent: Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire In West Palm Beach; Worker Arrested
India
Madhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing
Madhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing
Cities
Goa Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16, Proposal To Be Sent To Centre Soon
Goa Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16, Proposal To Be Sent To Centre Soon
Election
Chanakya Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest In Kerala, UDF Holds Narrow Lead
Chanakya Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest In Kerala, UDF Holds Narrow Lead
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget