Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 April 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Rajnath Singh Calls Pakistan 'Epicentre Of Int Terrorism,' Says 'Stopped Op Sindoor On Our Own Terms' Rajnath Singh said India halted Operation Sindoor on its own terms and was ready for a long war with Pakistan. He called Pakistan the hub of terrorism and stressed uprooting its ideological roots. Read More Iran Threatens ‘New Weapon’ Against US, Israeli Forces Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Can Give Them Heart Attack' The threat follows Washington’s decision to continue a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz after rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the route. Read More Karishma Kapoor’s Children Get Interim Relief As Delhi HC Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Accounts The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karishma Kapoor’s children, restraining Priya Kapoor from disposing of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, freezing accounts, and ensuring properties remain intact. Read More Advance Box Office Collection: Patriot Leads The Race, Raja Shivaji And Ek Din Show Mixed Pre-Sales Trends Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi struggles at pre-sales despite strong names, with a modest opening expected and its box office fate hinging on audience. Read More VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Anomaly to Boost Beauty Portfolio Reliance Retail acquires Anomaly, gaining full ownership of its assets. The move aims to expand its beauty portfolio and scale the brand in India and global markets. Read More