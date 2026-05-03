Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 May 2026"

Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Raises Tension! What's The Trend In West Bengal? Mumbai Satta Bazar Prediction Election Result 2026: In Assam, the BJP appears firmly ahead, with projections of 85–92 seats out of 126, while Congress may get 34–38 seats. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

Delhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased PM Narendra Modi condoled the Shahdara fire tragedy that killed nine and announced Rs 2 lakh aid for victims’ families. The blaze, possibly triggered by an AC blast, broke out early Sunday. Read More

Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves' Trump said he will examine Iran’s latest proposal to end hostilities but warned that military action remains an option, as tensions escalate over nuclear negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India Met Gala 2026 returns on May 4 in New York. Check global timings, India watch time, streaming platforms, theme, dress code and host details here. Read More

‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More

Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Brijbhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has identified herself as one of the six women who filed harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read More

India go down 0-3 to France in the Thomas Cup semifinal, settle for bronze Horsens (Denmark), May 2 (PTI): India’s hopes of reclaiming the title ended in disappointment as they went down 0-3 to France in the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals, settling for a bronze medal here on Saturda. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More