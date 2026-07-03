Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 July 2026"

OPINION | Perils Of Overlooking Afghanistan-Pakistan ‘Open War’ The ongoing relentless conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan is likely to have a spillover impact on India. Read More

International Spiritual Council Urges World Leaders To Pursue Immediate Peace Resolution Supporting the appeal, several political leaders, humanitarian figures and spiritual leaders shared messages emphasising dialogue, compassion and justice as the foundation for lasting peace. Read More

'Anti-Hindu Forces Trying To Malign Hindu Dharma': RSS Breaks Silence, Issues First Statement On Ram Temple RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft has hurt devotees' faith, demanded strict action against the guilty, and urged a transparent SIT probe. Read More

Khamenei Funeral: Where Was His Body Kept Until Now? Why Was Burial Delayed? Here's What We Know Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body was placed in state in Tehran ahead of a week-long funeral. Experts say it was preserved in refrigerated storage as security concerns delayed burial for months. Read More

72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema. Read More

Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More