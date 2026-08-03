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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 3 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 August 2026"

  1. Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win

    Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypoll by 18,953 votes, defeating the BJP in its stronghold. Strong youth backing, early campaigning, anti-incumbency and cross-community support fuelled his victory. Read More

  2. 'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

    CJP urged the Centre and NDA states to withdraw FIRs against student protesters after the Supreme Court clarified states can close cases, except those involving grave and heinous offences. Read More

  3. Supreme Court On NEET Protests: No Relief For Those With Criminal Backgrounds

    The Supreme Court has clarified that states may withdraw FIRs against NEET protesters, but those accused of serious crimes will not get relief. Read More

  4. Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross: First Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup

    Myanmar’s military-led government released images from the 81-year-old Nobel laureate’s meeting with ICRC’s resident representative for Myanmar, Arnaud de Baecque. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him

    Vinesh Phogat said the women wrestlers will appeal against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal, alleging the system had protected the former WFI chief. Read More

  8. Rohit Yadav Regrets 'Overconfidence' In Chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage At CWG

    Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav admitted that overconfidence while chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and trying to outdo teammate Neeraj Chopra cost him. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. FSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations

    FSSAI has banned the sale of select whisky and rum brands, including Royal Challenge, Bagpiper and Old Monk variants, alleging the use of artificial flavouring that made them "sub-standard". Read More

Before You Go

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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