Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 September 2026"
‘No External Party Has Locus Standi’: India Rejects Erdogan’s Kashmir Remarks At UNGA
India rejected “unwarranted references” to India and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the Turkish president during his UNGA address. Read More
‘Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Go’: Rahul Gandhi Says CEC’s Resignation Inevitable, Targets Govt
Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable as Congress steps up its attack on the Election Commission and seeks Modi, Shah’s resignations. Read More
Assam Rifles Officer Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack Near Myanmar Border In Arunachal
An Assam Rifles officer was killed and four injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant fire along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. Read More
Pakistan Denies Airspace To Nuclear Fuel Flight Bound For Bangladesh, Calls Move ‘Technical Issue’
Pakistan says airspace denial delaying Rooppur nuclear fuel shipment was a technical issue as Bangladesh awaits a new delivery date from Russia. Read More
Pezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH
The Baahubali reference, used to underscore Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message at the UNGA, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Read More
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shahid’ Gets OTT Release After 13 Years, But Remains Unavailable In India
Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist, was assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar Rao portrays him in the biographical drama Shahid. Read More
Rain No Barrier! India Win Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold At Asian Games 2026
Asian Games 2026: India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at Asian Games 2026, taking its gold medal tally to six and overall medal count to 51. Read More
Gulveer Singh Scripts History! Completes Asian Games Medal Hat-Trick With 5000m Bronze
Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men’s 5000m at Asian Games 2026 to complete a historic three-medal haul in Japan. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Low P/E Means Cheap? How Investors Fall Into Valuation Traps
A company trading at 10 times its earnings may appear more attractive than a similar company trading at 25 times earnings. Read More