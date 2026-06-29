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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 June 2026"

  1. China Backs Bangladesh's Teesta Project, Brushes Aside India's Security Concerns

    China reaffirmed support for Bangladesh's Teesta project, saying bilateral cooperation should remain free from third-party influence. Read More

  2. PM Modi's First Message After Ali Khamenei's Death Emerges; Iran Reveals Details

    Iran revealed PM Modi's first message after Khamenei's death, with Tehran reaffirming its commitment to stronger ties with India. Read More

  3. 'No Official Participation': India Rejects Reports Of Track-2 Dialogue With Pakistan

    India dismissed reports of a diplomatic thaw with Pakistan, saying Colombo Track-2 talks were private, unofficial events. Foreign Secretary Misri said participants did not represent the government. Read More

  4. 'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha

    US President Donald Trump said that Iran has requested a meeting, which now scheduled for Tuesday in Doha. Tehran Denies Technical Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Dispute. Read More

  5. Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’

    Alia Bhatt and Sharvari sparked major buzz after teasing Alpha’s unreleased song Massacre during an Instagram Live session. The brief preview instantly impressed fans, with many calling it a chartbuster and urging YRF to release the full track soon. Read More

  6. Nindu Noorella Saavasam: Amar's Memory Returns But His Next Move Is The Real Twist

    Nindu Noorella Saavasam serial's June 27 episode brings a major twist as Amar regains his memories, supports Bhagi and quietly leaves Manohari on edge. Read More

  7. Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

    The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC). Read More

  8. Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures Today In Indian Timings (IST)

    Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: Check out the complete Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule. Get full details on court allocations, match listings, and Indian IST timings for Day 1 fixtures. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Quietly Moved 12 LPG Ships Through Hormuz Without Paying Tolls: Hardeep Puri

    Puri said the government took a series of emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and protect consumers from the impact of the disruption. Read More

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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