Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026"

'Students' Anger Has Not Subsided': Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Bigger Agitation CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned the student agitation could return on a bigger scale if the government continues targeting protesters. Read More 'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to remove Amit Shah and sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police action. Read More 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations on police action, saying a magistrate-not the Home Minister-decides on use of force. Read More 'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target. Read More Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan's Powerful Words On Taking Action And Creating Success Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan's iconic quote reminds us that success comes through action, persistence, and unwavering determination Read More India Medal Winners At CWG 2026: List Of Gold, Silver And Bronze Winners India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 tally stands at 12 medals 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 3 Bronze driven by standout performances in weightlifting and athletics. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Top 5 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks In FY26: Do You Own Any? In FY26, a distinct set of companies stood out not just for their payout generosity but for the consistency and scale of their distributions. Read More