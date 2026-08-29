Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 August 2026"
Xi Jinping Removes Gen Zhao Zongqi, Who Ordered ‘Galwan Operation’ Against India
China removes Gen Zhao Zongqi, former Western Theater commander during the Doklam and Galwan standoffs, from key posts. He was reportedly linked to the 2020 Galwan operation. Read More
FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations
Kolkata Police booked Mamata Banerjee and TMC student wing organisers over alleged Calcutta HC order violations at an August 28 rally. Police cited traffic disruption, barricade breaches and delays. Read More
Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy In Thiruvananthapuram
A Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee leader was arrested after allegedly stopping Chief Minister V D Satheesan's convoy while he was travelling to an event. Read More
Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested
Nepal Police detained 29 people after allegedly stolen cash from a flood-swept safe was recovered. Rs 92.7 lakh was seized. Flood death toll rose to 626, with 2,426 people missing. Read More
‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr
Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More
Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested
The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More
Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season appears to be over after an ankle injury rules him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final. Read More
McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030
Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren until at least 2030, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago and already delivered a world title. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
FSSAI Halts Sale Of Everest, LG Hing After Samples Fail Quality Tests
FSSAI has halted sales of compounded hing by Everest and LG after tests found products substandard. Everest samples had 0-3% alcohol-soluble extract; LG raw hing had excess starch. Read More