Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 April 2026"

Porn Video Played On Screen During Delhi High Court Hearing The video conferencing session of the Chief Justice’s bench was immediately shut down after the video was played. Read More ‘Got The Guts?’ Derek O’Brien Dares Modi To Resign If BJP Loses Bengal Elections Derek O’Brien challenges PM Modi to resign if BJP loses Bengal, as Mamata flags central forces bias amid high-stakes Phase 2 polling. Read More PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj; Yogi Calls It 'Lifeline' The Ganga Expressway is a 594-km-long mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. It passes through 12 key districts. Read More Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal Trump warns Iran to act on a non-nuclear deal as flights resume in Tehran after weeks of war, with fragile calm and fresh regional tensions emerging. Read More Dhurandhar 2 Climax Was Shot Using 500 Litres of Petrol, Says SFX Supervisor: ‘Ranveer Was Walking In Close Proximity’ Ranveer Singh braved a real explosion with 500 litres of petrol in Dhurandhar 2's climax, revealed SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi. "Aditya Dhar said no CGI. Ranveer walked close to flames." Read More Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT; Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film To Hit Cinemas On THIS Date Tumbbad 2 is set to release on December 3, 2027, with Sohum Shah returning to expand the film’s folklore universe. Backed by Pen Studios, the sequel promises a grander, immersive experience. Read More Charles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra Viral images show Charles Leclerc enjoys a quiet Miami beach break with wife Alexandra Saint Mleux ahead of the Grand Prix after their Monaco wedding. Read More Vinesh Phogat Alleges ‘Deliberate Attempt’ To Block Wrestling Comeback Vinesh Phogat claims she failed to register for key wrestling tournament, alleging a “deliberate attempt” to stop her comeback bid. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Oil Prices Near $112 As US Threatens Iran Blockade, Markets On Edge Crude oil prices climbed close to $112 per barrel as escalating US-Iran tensions and fears of an extended blockade on Iranian ports raised concerns over global supply disruptions. Read More