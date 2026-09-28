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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 September 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. SIR Row: Congress Protest Across States Demanding CEC's Resignation; 'Gaddar Gyanesh' Painted Outside Agra Home

    Congress workers protested in Jharkhand and Maharashtra seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR allegations. In Agra, protesters also defaced his residence with derogatory slogans. Read More

  4. Trump Asked Xi If China Wanted To Buy US Weapons Amid Taiwan Arms Sale Row: Envoy

    US Ambassador David Perdue said Trump told Xi that the US sells arms globally and even asked if China wanted to buy US weapons, amid a pending Washington arms sale to Taiwan. Read More

  5. Lata Mangeshkar 97th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta And Other Leaders Pay Tribute

    Lata Mangeshkar’s 97th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta and others remembered the legendary singer and her lasting contribution to Indian music. Read More

  6. ‘Poster Wrongly Circulated As Scene From Film’: ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Makers On Vanar Wearing Spectacles

    The makers of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have reacted to the film’s poster showing a vanar wearing spectacles, after social media users trolled them for featuring modern eyewear in the Treta Yuga. Read More

  7. Vithya Ramraj Shatters PT Usha's 42-Year-Old National Record To Win Bronze At Asian Games

    Vithya Ramraj shattered PT Usha's 42-year-old national record by clocking 54.75s to win the bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2026. Read More

  8. Murali Sreeshankar Secures Long Jump Silver Medal Despite Injury At Asian Games 2026

    India's Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 with an 8.07m jump, fighting through a knee injury and heavy rain. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Tata Trusts Propose Tata Sons Reorganisation, TESS, TCE Merger And Seek RBI Nod

    Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to end its NBFC and CIC classification, subject to RBI approval. The restructured entity will have Rs 1.05 lakh crore revenue. Read More

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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