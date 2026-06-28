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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 28 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 June 2026"

  1. 'Our Partnership Will Grow Even Stronger': PM Modi Addresses Seychelles Parliament

    PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address Seychelles Parliament, reaffirming stronger bilateral ties and expanding cooperation. Read More

  2. PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour In Seychelles, Holds Key Bilateral Talks With President Herminie

    PM Modi held bilateral talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, received a Guard of Honour, and handed over an India-made patrol vessel and aid to boost maritime ties. Read More

  3. India Rejects Pakistan's Baseless Karachi Attack Claims, Hits Back Over Terror

    India rejected Pakistan's "baseless" Karachi attack allegations, urging Islamabad to dismantle terror infrastructure on its own soil instead of blaming others. Pakistan offered no evidence. Read More

  4. Mojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran

    Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called for legal action against the US and Israel as Iran reaffirmed sole control of the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks

    R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

  6. Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

    A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. 'Jewar To Emerge As India's Semiconductor Hub': Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Vaishnaw said India had been importing PCBs worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore every year and domestic production would substantially reduce import dependence. Read More

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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