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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 28 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 July 2026"

  1. Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of a massive protest, alleging students continue to face police harassment despite states withdrawing cases. Read More

  2. Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists'

    Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists". Read More

  3. Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules To Change From August 1; WCR Introduces Token System

    West Central Railway will introduce a token-based Tatkal booking system from August 1, revising counter timings to streamline reservations. Read More

  4. Japan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses | VIDEO

    A powerful quake struck Japan's Kumamoto, triggering an explosion and partial collapse at Aeon Mall. Around 20-30 people are feared trapped, over 50 were injured, and 48,000 homes lost power. Read More

  5. ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

    Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

  6. Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate

    Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More

  7. Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang

    Malaysia’s Sepang circuit will return to the F1 calendar from Oct 2–4, 2026, hosting the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games 2026: Updated List Of All Medal Winners For India

    India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 reached 10, led by historic gold wins from Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar alongside 6 weightlifting medals. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata

    Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade. Read More

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR
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