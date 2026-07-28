Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 July 2026"

Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of a massive protest, alleging students continue to face police harassment despite states withdrawing cases. Read More Rahul Gandhi Slams Pralhad Joshi's Appointment As Education Minister, Calls Him 'Defender Of Rapists' Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that the BJP had placed its faith in someone who is a "defender of rapists". Read More Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules To Change From August 1; WCR Introduces Token System West Central Railway will introduce a token-based Tatkal booking system from August 1, revising counter timings to streamline reservations. Read More Japan Earthquake Triggers Mall Explosion; 20-30 Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses | VIDEO A powerful quake struck Japan's Kumamoto, triggering an explosion and partial collapse at Aeon Mall. Around 20-30 people are feared trapped, over 50 were injured, and 48,000 homes lost power. Read More ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama explores humanity, hope, and coexistence, bringing together an acclaimed cast ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Read More Malaysia Set To Host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang Malaysia’s Sepang circuit will return to the F1 calendar from Oct 2–4, 2026, hosting the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix. Read More Commonwealth Games 2026: Updated List Of All Medal Winners For India India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 reached 10, led by historic gold wins from Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar alongside 6 weightlifting medals. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade. Read More