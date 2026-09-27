India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 27 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 September 2026"

  1. Bengal SIR: EC Rejects TMC’s 31-Seat Re-Poll Plea, Tells SC, ‘TMC Also Won By Narrow Margins’

    EC tells Supreme Court over 37 lakh appeals remain pending before West Bengal SIR tribunals, but says they did not affect election results and rejects TMC’s 31-seat poll plea. Read More

  2. Vijay Government Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Controversial RTI Exemption Order After Backlash

    Tamil Nadu revoked its order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from RTI Act provisions after criticism from allies Congress and VCK and transparency advocates. Read More

  3. Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest? Activist Breaks Silence

    Sonam Wangchuk questioned the alleged media blackout during Ladakh’s Martyrs’ Day, sought the judicial inquiry report and compensation for victims, and backed CJP’s call for a clean election process. Read More

  4. Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report

    Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari said Mojtaba Khamenei survived two US-Israel strikes, including being pulled from hospital rubble. Iran’s president says he is “completely” healthy. Read More

  5. PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

    PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More

  6. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  7. Shaili Singh Hair Measurement Controversy: How A Hair Mark Made Her Asian Games Jump 6.42m

    Shaili Singh finished fourth at Asian Games 2026 after her long jump was measured at 6.42m. Here’s why her hair became part of the measurement. Read More

  8. India’s Asian Games Kabaddi, Shooting, Squash & Other Medallists Receive Special Praise From PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games medallists and praised standout performances across squash, shooting, table tennis and athletics. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Renault Duster Hybrid Launch On October 17: 1,000km Range, Expected Price And Rivals

    The Duster hybrid will also run in electric mode most of the time in city and that will increase the fuel efficiency. Read More

Published at : 27 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest? Activist Breaks Silence
Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest? Activist Breaks Silence
News
Vijay Government Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Controversial RTI Exemption Order After Backlash
Tamil Nadu Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Controversial RTI Exemption Order After Backlash
News
Bengal SIR: EC Rejects TMC’s 31-Seat Re-Poll Plea, Tells SC, ‘TMC Also Won By Narrow Margins’
Bengal SIR: EC Rejects TMC’s 31-Seat Re-Poll Plea, Tells SC, ‘TMC Also Won ...’
World
Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report
Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Rubble': Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget