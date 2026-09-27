Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 27 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 September 2026"
Bengal SIR: EC Rejects TMC’s 31-Seat Re-Poll Plea, Tells SC, ‘TMC Also Won By Narrow Margins’
EC tells Supreme Court over 37 lakh appeals remain pending before West Bengal SIR tribunals, but says they did not affect election results and rejects TMC’s 31-seat poll plea. Read More
Vijay Government Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Controversial RTI Exemption Order After Backlash
Tamil Nadu revoked its order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from RTI Act provisions after criticism from allies Congress and VCK and transparency advocates. Read More
Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest? Activist Breaks Silence
Sonam Wangchuk questioned the alleged media blackout during Ladakh’s Martyrs’ Day, sought the judicial inquiry report and compensation for victims, and backed CJP’s call for a clean election process. Read More
Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report
Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari said Mojtaba Khamenei survived two US-Israel strikes, including being pulled from hospital rubble. Iran’s president says he is “completely” healthy. Read More
PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH
PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
Shaili Singh Hair Measurement Controversy: How A Hair Mark Made Her Asian Games Jump 6.42m
Shaili Singh finished fourth at Asian Games 2026 after her long jump was measured at 6.42m. Here’s why her hair became part of the measurement. Read More
India’s Asian Games Kabaddi, Shooting, Squash & Other Medallists Receive Special Praise From PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games medallists and praised standout performances across squash, shooting, table tennis and athletics. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Renault Duster Hybrid Launch On October 17: 1,000km Range, Expected Price And Rivals
The Duster hybrid will also run in electric mode most of the time in city and that will increase the fuel efficiency. Read More