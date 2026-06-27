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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 27 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026"

  1. 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan

    Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors. Read More

  2. ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack

    The series traces the events that began on Christmas Eve, 26 years ago, when an Indian Airlines flight carrying 179 passengers and 11 crew members departed from Kathmandu for Delhi. Read More

  3. Ram Mandir Row: Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Donated Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe

    Ram Mandir Trust said it has received Champat Rai and Anil Mishra's resignations amid the donation scam row, assured devotees all offerings are safe, and backed a fair SIT-led investigation. Read More

  4. Trump's India Visit Likely Early Next Year, Trade Deal 'On The Last Inches': Marco Rubio

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expects to visit India later this year to prepare for President Donald Trump's proposed visit in early 2027. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks

    R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

  6. Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

    A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Air India Ends Laundry Service For Crew On International Layovers From July 1

    Air India has informed its pilots and cabin crew that routine laundry services during international layovers will end from July 1, with ironing facilities to be provided in hotel rooms instead. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan
World
'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over 'Not Proper Kashmiris' Remark, Seeks Apology
'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over Remark, Seeks Apology
India
Ram Mandir Row: Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Donated Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe
Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe
News
ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack
ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack
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Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
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INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
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