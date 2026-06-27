Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026"

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, J&K, Pakistan Soon after the quake, several users took to social media to report feeling the tremors. Read More

ABP News' 'Special Task' Returns With Season 2, Revisits The IC-814 Hijack The series traces the events that began on Christmas Eve, 26 years ago, when an Indian Airlines flight carrying 179 passengers and 11 crew members departed from Kathmandu for Delhi. Read More

Ram Mandir Row: Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Donated Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe Ram Mandir Trust said it has received Champat Rai and Anil Mishra's resignations amid the donation scam row, assured devotees all offerings are safe, and backed a fair SIT-led investigation. Read More

Trump's India Visit Likely Early Next Year, Trade Deal 'On The Last Inches': Marco Rubio US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expects to visit India later this year to prepare for President Donald Trump's proposed visit in early 2027. Read More

Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More