Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 27 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 August 2026"
290 Indians Missing In Nepal Floods, 84 Rescued; Death Toll Touches 359
At least 290 Indians are missing in Nepal after devastating floods, with 84 rescued so far as India steps up relief and rescue efforts. Read More
PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines
PM Modi will visit Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29 to September 1, with a Putin meeting scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Read More
JP Nadda Meets 'Reservation Hatao' Movement Representatives After Jantar Mantar Protest
As scheduled, Nadda held a cordial discussion with team members, including Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak. Read More
Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach
China has warned of a high outburst risk after a massive barrier lake formed near the Nepal-Tibet border, raising fears of fresh floods downstream. Read More
‘Daayra’ Set For September Release; Meghna Gulzar Calls Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘Yin And Yang’
Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The investigative crime thriller is slated for a September 2026 release. Read More
James Bond Casting Race: Heartstopper Star Jack Barton Reportedly Tops 007 Shortlist
Jack Barton has reportedly emerged as the surprise favourite to become the next James Bond, with screen tests expected to begin soon. Read More
Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral
D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback. Read More
PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'
Highlighting what he described as a “bitter truth,” PM Modi noted that India does not compete in a large number of sports featured at the Olympics. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
PM Jan Dhan Yojana Turns 12: Bank Accounts Cross 59 Crore, Deposits Hit Rs 3.17 Lakh Crore
According to the ministry, 78 per cent of PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, while around 56 per cent are held by women. Read More