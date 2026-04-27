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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 27 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 April 2026"

  1. Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station

    Read More

  2. India-New Zealand Seal Landmark $20 Billion ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ FTA

    India, New Zealand seal women-led FTA, boosting trade, investment and jobs, marking a major step in bilateral economic ties and cooperation. Read More

  3. 'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark

    AAP–Raghav Chadha rift deepens after his BJP switch. Chadha called AAP “toxic”; Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, accusing him of conspiracy and stressing ideology in politics. War of words escalates. Read More

  4. ‘Firm & Unshaken’: Iran FM Meets Putin In Moscow, Thanks Russia For Support

    Araghchi thanks Russia for ‘firm’ support after meeting Putin, as both sides signal stronger ties and continued alignment amid tensions with the US. Read More

  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death

    Akshay Kumar recalled Farah Khan’s tough childhood on Wheel of Fortune, revealed how she had to sell her record player and music collection after her father’s film failed, before rising to success. Read More

  6. WATCH: Tulsi Virani’s Past Returns To Haunt Her As Shantiniketan Faces New Storm

    Tulsi Virani’s past returns as Akashdeep Saigal enters as Ansh Gujral’s son, shaking Shantiniketan. Once known for the “goli” episode, Tulsi now faces her late son’s legacy, forcing her to confront buried guilt. Read More

  7. Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR

    Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More

  8. Rinku, Narine shine as KKR tide over LSG in Super Over

    Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, Kolkata Knight Riders found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More

  9. 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More

  10. Oil Shock Deepens: Goldman Raises Brent Forecast To $90 Amid Hormuz Crisis

    Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent crude forecast to $90 per barrel for the fourth quarter, citing severe supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz closure. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station
World
Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Without Addressing Nuclear Agreement
Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Without Addressing Nuclear Agreement
World
‘Firm & Unshaken’: Iran FM Meets Putin In Moscow, Thanks Russia For Support
‘Firm & Unshaken’: Iran FM Meets Putin In Moscow, Thanks Russia For Support
India
Big Relief For AAP, Court Quashes Detention Of Mehraj Malik: Kejriwal Welcomes Decision
Big Relief For AAP, Court Quashes PSA Detention Of Mehraj Malik
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