Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 April 2026"

Pune: CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Station Read More

India-New Zealand Seal Landmark $20 Billion ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ FTA India, New Zealand seal women-led FTA, boosting trade, investment and jobs, marking a major step in bilateral economic ties and cooperation. Read More

'You Are Married Because …': AAP’s Swipe At Raghav Chadha After His 'Toxic Environment' Remark AAP–Raghav Chadha rift deepens after his BJP switch. Chadha called AAP “toxic”; Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, accusing him of conspiracy and stressing ideology in politics. War of words escalates. Read More

‘Firm & Unshaken’: Iran FM Meets Putin In Moscow, Thanks Russia For Support Araghchi thanks Russia for ‘firm’ support after meeting Putin, as both sides signal stronger ties and continued alignment amid tensions with the US. Read More

Akshay Kumar Reveals Farah Khan Had To Sell Her Record Player After Her Father’s Death Akshay Kumar recalled Farah Khan’s tough childhood on Wheel of Fortune, revealed how she had to sell her record player and music collection after her father’s film failed, before rising to success. Read More

WATCH: Tulsi Virani’s Past Returns To Haunt Her As Shantiniketan Faces New Storm Tulsi Virani’s past returns as Akashdeep Saigal enters as Ansh Gujral’s son, shaking Shantiniketan. Once known for the “goli” episode, Tulsi now faces her late son’s legacy, forcing her to confront buried guilt. Read More

Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More

Rinku, Narine shine as KKR tide over LSG in Super Over Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, Kolkata Knight Riders found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More

'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More