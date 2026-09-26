Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 September 2026"
Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address
He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor. Read More
Muslim Personal Law Marriage No Shield From POCSO, BNS For Sex With Wife Under 18: Delhi HC
Delhi HC ruled that Muslim personal law marriage does not shield a man from POCSO or BNS prosecution for sex with a wife under 18. The court refused to quash the case. Read More
SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Key Decisions
Election Commission said the Form 6 controversy is not an issue after a key meeting attended by all 3 commissioners. It also clarified its Cabinet Secretary letter and announced SIR-related decisions. Read More
Blast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30
A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured around 30 at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack. Read More
PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH
PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
Another Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final
India’s men defeated Iran 40-34 to retain the Asian Games kabaddi gold, completing a golden double after the women’s team also beat Iran earlier on Saturday. Read More
Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s Gold Streak Ends With Shot Put Silver
Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebi set a record as two-time defending champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s bid for a third successive Asian Games gold ended with silver. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Prestige Group shelves plans to launch IPO of its hospitality arm
New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Realty firm Prestige Estates on Friday said it has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market condition. Read More