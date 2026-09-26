India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 September 2026"

  1. Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address

    He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor. Read More

  2. Muslim Personal Law Marriage No Shield From POCSO, BNS For Sex With Wife Under 18: Delhi HC

    Delhi HC ruled that Muslim personal law marriage does not shield a man from POCSO or BNS prosecution for sex with a wife under 18. The court refused to quash the case. Read More

  3. SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Key Decisions

    Election Commission said the Form 6 controversy is not an issue after a key meeting attended by all 3 commissioners. It also clarified its Cabinet Secretary letter and announced SIR-related decisions. Read More

  4. Blast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30

    A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured around 30 at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack. Read More

  5. PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

    PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More

  6. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  7. Another Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final

    India’s men defeated Iran 40-34 to retain the Asian Games kabaddi gold, completing a golden double after the women’s team also beat Iran earlier on Saturday. Read More

  8. Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s Gold Streak Ends With Shot Put Silver

    Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebi set a record as two-time defending champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s bid for a third successive Asian Games gold ended with silver. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Prestige Group shelves plans to launch IPO of its hospitality arm

    New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Realty firm Prestige Estates on Friday said it has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market condition. Read More

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Victory’ Claim At UNGA: Indian Diplomat’s Reaction Goes Viral
Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Victory’ Claim At UNGA: Indian Diplomat’s Reaction Goes Viral
News
Muslim Personal Law Marriage No Shield From POCSO, BNS For Sex With Wife Under 18: Delhi HC
‘Person Who Is 16 Remains 16’: Delhi HC Rejects Muslim Marriage Defence In POCSO Case
News
Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address
Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address
India
SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Key Decisions
SIR Row: EC Clarifies Form 6 Dispute, Cabinet Secretary Letter; Announces Decisions
Advertisement

Videos

Jaishankar UNGA Reply: Pakistani Journalist’s Terrorism Question Gets Sharp Response
Lucknow Heavy Rain: Tree Falls on Car Near KKC, Traffic Police Issue Safety Advisory
UP Politics: PM Modi Meets CM Yogi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election Strategy in Focus
UP Politics: Yogi-Modi Meet in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election on Agenda
Patiala Chitkara University: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Night Protest, Police Deny Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget