Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 May 2026"

‘Jaldi Jaldi Bhago’: Suvendu Adhikari Issues Sharp Warning To Bangladeshi Infiltrators CM Suvendu Adhikari urged quick deportation of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, warning of strict government action in West Bengal. Read More Cauvery Row Escalates: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Stop Karnataka’s Mekedatu Project Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urged PM Modi to halt Karnataka’s Mekedatu project, calling it a violation of the Cauvery verdict. Read More MEA Slams China Over CPEC: ‘Resolutely Opposes’ Moves Backing Pak’s Illegal Occupation India rejected China-Pakistan remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India and opposing attempts to legitimise Pakistan’s “illegal occupation.” Read More Indian-Origin Store Worker Shot Dead In US; Shocking Shooting Caught On Camera The victim, identified as Meghnaben Patel, had been working at the supermarket for the past 10 years, according to NDTV. Read More Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance' Ananya Panday faced criticism over a Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil, prompting backlash from classical dancers. Her father, Chunky Panday, defended the act. Read More Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row Ranveer Singh visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after a Karnataka High Court order to apologise over a 2025 event controversy. Read More Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India? Bakrid 2026 Holiday: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions revised its notification on May 22, closing all Central Government offices in Delhi on May 28. Read More