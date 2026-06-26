Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

One Flight, Handshake: What Happened When Fadnavis And Uddhav Thackeray Shared A Plane? Watch Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared a Mumbai-Nagpur flight and exchanged a handshake, triggering political buzz. Both sides said it was merely a chance meeting and a courteous greeting. Read More

'Darling, Please Don't Dance': Melania Warned Trump But He Did It Anyway Donald Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd exactly what Melania asked him not to do on stage. Then he did it anyway, in front of everyone, just minutes later. Read More

Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Vice-Captain Tilak Varma Receives Big Warning: 'Nobody's Place Is Safe' India's new T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma has received a reality check from a cricket veteran, who says every player must keep proving themselves. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More