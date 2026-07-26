Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 July 2026"

'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister Pralhad Joshi issued his first statement after taking charge as Union Education Minister, thanking PM Narendra Modi for placing his faith in him. Read More Siddaramaiah Announces He Will Not Contest 2028 Karnataka Assembly Election. Here's Why Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, citing age, poor health and corruption in politics. He, however, vowed to remain active in public service. Read More PM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH PM Modi announced a High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to make exams more transparent, technology-driven and restore credibility. Read More Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Escalation Fears, Missile Stockpile Concerns Trump has paused fresh strikes on Iran after 13 days, reports said, amid concerns over escalation, shrinking US missile stockpiles and ongoing diplomacy, while keeping military options open. Read More J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More Mirabai Chanu Defends Crown With Gold Medal Hat-Trick At CWG 2026 Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after winning the women's 48kg title with a Games record snatch lift and total of 190kg in Glasgow. Read More Rishikanta Singh Matches Commonwealth Games Record, Wins India's First Silver In Weightlifting CWG 2026: India's Chanambam Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after matching the Games record in the snatch with Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More 5 Steel Stocks To Watch As India's Rs 12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Push Fuels Demand In addition, any slowdown in real estate activity or delays in infrastructure spending could weigh on steel demand. Read More