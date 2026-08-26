Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 August 2026"

Terrifying Video Captures Raging Floodwaters Sweeping Through Rasuwa In Nepal A horrific video from Nepal’s Rasuwa captures raging floodwaters surging beneath a bridge, showing the terrifying scale of the destruction. Read More Nearly 400 Kailash-Bound Pilgrims Missing As Flash Floods Devastate Nepal’s Rasuwa Near Tibet Nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims are missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal’s Rasuwa district, including 105 Indians and 37 NRIs. Read More Bihar On Alert After Nepal Flash Flood; Gundak River Risk Triggers Emergency Measures Bihar is on high alert as Nepal’s flash floods raise fears of a Gandak River surge, with six districts under special watch. Read More Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help Authorities are verifying the list with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security agencies and have cautioned families against drawing conclusions until the details are confirmed. Read More Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More PM Modi To Lead Khelo India Dialogue, India’s 2036 Olympics Plan In Focus PM Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27, focusing on youth leadership, sports development and India's 2036 Olympics vision. Read More 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’ Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Weak Middle Class, AI, Manufacturing: Is India Really Facing A Structural Crisis? India’s economy faces fresh pressure from AI disruption, weak manufacturing, low R&D and middle-class stress, but its past offers a more nuanced picture of structural change. Read More