Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 April 2026"

AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party AAP seeks disqualification of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, after they quit the party; petition moved under anti-defection law. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Govt Updates Passport Name Change Rules: Key Details For Applicants India now allows Gazette of India as valid proof for passport name change, following Delhi High Court order to fix earlier rule gap. Read More Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify A Mashhad mural showing Mojtaba Khamenei with slain figures sparks speculation over his health and whereabouts amid continued public absence. Read More 'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage Ameesha Patel revealed her family’s deep ties with Indira Gandhi, sharing that the former PM arranged her parents’ wedding and was the first to visit her after birth, sparking fresh buzz. Read More From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more. Read More We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said his side dropped far too many catches after a crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturda. Read More Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More India-New Zealand To Sign FTA On April 27, May Bring $20 Billion Investment Over 15 Years India and New Zealand will sign a landmark free trade agreement on April 27, aiming to boost trade, attract $20 billion in investment, expand market access, and create new opportunities for exporters and professionals. Read More