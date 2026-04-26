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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 April 2026"

  1. AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party

    AAP seeks disqualification of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, after they quit the party; petition moved under anti-defection law. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. Govt Updates Passport Name Change Rules: Key Details For Applicants

    India now allows Gazette of India as valid proof for passport name change, following Delhi High Court order to fix earlier rule gap. Read More

  4. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify

    A Mashhad mural showing Mojtaba Khamenei with slain figures sparks speculation over his health and whereabouts amid continued public absence. Read More

  5. 'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage

    Ameesha Patel revealed her family’s deep ties with Indira Gandhi, sharing that the former PM arranged her parents’ wedding and was the first to visit her after birth, sparking fresh buzz. Read More

  6. From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast

    May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more. Read More

  7. We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag

    Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said his side dropped far too many catches after a crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  8. Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship

    Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More

  9. 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More

  10. India-New Zealand To Sign FTA On April 27, May Bring $20 Billion Investment Over 15 Years

    India and New Zealand will sign a landmark free trade agreement on April 27, aiming to boost trade, attract $20 billion in investment, expand market access, and create new opportunities for exporters and professionals. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies

Published at : 26 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

World
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’
World
Trump Was Likely Main Target In White House Dinner Shooting: Report
Trump Was Likely Main Target In White House Dinner Shooting: Report
India
Govt Updates Passport Name Change Rules: Key Details For Applicants
Govt Updates Passport Name Change Rules: Key Details For Applicants
News
AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party
AAP Seeks Disqualification Of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs Who Quit Party
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Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
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