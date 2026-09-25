Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 September 2026"
SIR In 12 States Was Unanimous, Sources Say; CEC And Both ECs Agreed
The approved SIR orders also include a Declaration Form to be submitted along with Form 6 by new voters seeking to be added to the electoral rolls. Read More
Bihar’s 3rd Harassment Case In A Week: Woman Assaulted At Mandar Hill, 6 Booked
Police launched efforts to identify the men as well as the woman seen in the video. Investigators also questioned villagers living near Mandar Hill. Read More
Delhi HC Issues Notice To CJP Leaders Including Abhijeet Dipke Over 'AI-Morphed Photo' With PM Modi
Delhi HC issued notices to CJP leaders over an alleged morphed photo of a woman with PM Modi. The court ordered police protection and directed Meta to remove the content within 24 hours. Read More
'Let's Nurture Beautiful Flowers Of Friendship': Xi, Trump Call For Stronger Ties At White House State Dinner
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a new chapter in China-US relations, while Donald Trump said ties between the two countries had never been better. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More
Brij Bhushan's Acquittal Challenged By 4 Women Wrestlers In Sexual Harassment Case
Four women wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal in the sexual harassment case before the Sessions Court. Read More
Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P
Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in 10m air pistol mixed team as India added silver in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance and HCLTech. Read More