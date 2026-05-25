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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 25 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 25 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 May 2026"

  1. Good News For Delhi-NCR: Rain, Strong Winds Likely To Bring Relief From Heat

    Delhi-NCR may get relief from extreme heat as IMD predicts rain, cloudy skies and strong winds during the early days of Nautapa. Read More

  2. Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Congress High Command Summons Siddaramaiah To Delhi

    Siddaramaiah’s Delhi visit has reignited speculation over Karnataka leadership change and a possible Cabinet reshuffle in Congress ranks. Read More

  3. Three AIADMK MLAs Resign After Backing Vijay, Likely To Join TVK

    Three AIADMK MLAs resigned after backing the TVK government in the trust vote. Their exit reduces Assembly strength to 230, while TVK moves closer to the majority mark. Read More

  4. ‘Sign Immediately’: Trump Urges Saudi Arabia, Pak, Qatar To Join Abraham Accords

    Read More

  5. Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered

    FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a complaint by Farhan Akhtar over his sudden exit from a film project. Read More

  6. Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

    Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by FWICE following a dispute over Don 3 after his exit from the project directed by Farhan Akhtar. Read More

  7. Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane

    Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More

  8. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

    The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Fuel Price Hike, Gold Imports, And Fertiliser Costs: Sitharaman Breaks Down India’s Challenges

    As fuel prices continue to rise amid the prolonged West Asia conflict, Sitharaman has warned that high fuel, fertiliser and gold prices are emerging as India’s biggest external economic challenges. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Published at : 25 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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