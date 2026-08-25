Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 August 2026"

‘What A Woman Wears Is Her Choice’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Over Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash Rahul Gandhi backed Kriti Sanon amid backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit, saying women should choose what they wear. Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement. Read More Supreme Court Rejects Tarun Tejpal’s Plea, Directs Him To Surrender Within 2 Weeks SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal’s plea for surrender exemption in 2013 rape case, directing him to surrender within two weeks. His appeal against conviction will be heard on September 22. Read More OBC Creamy Layer Row: Centre Seeks SC Clarification, Relief for UPSC CSE 2025-26 Centre seeks SC clarification on OBC creamy layer ruling and exemption for UPSC CSE 2025-26, warning of administrative hurdles, retrospective disputes and a potential flood of litigation. Read More US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies US lawmakers from both parties urged Trump to close loopholes allowing Americans to aid Chinese and Russian civilian intelligence agencies, warning of risks to US national security. Read More Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’ Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Sugar Stock Limit Imposed: Traders Can’t Hold Over 8,000 Quintals At One Location The government will take strict action against traders involved in hoarding sugar or accumulating stocks in violation of the restrictions. Read More