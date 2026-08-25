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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 25 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 August 2026"

  1. ‘What A Woman Wears Is Her Choice’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Over Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash

    Rahul Gandhi backed Kriti Sanon amid backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit, saying women should choose what they wear. Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement. Read More

  2. Supreme Court Rejects Tarun Tejpal’s Plea, Directs Him To Surrender Within 2 Weeks

    SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal’s plea for surrender exemption in 2013 rape case, directing him to surrender within two weeks. His appeal against conviction will be heard on September 22. Read More

  3. OBC Creamy Layer Row: Centre Seeks SC Clarification, Relief for UPSC CSE 2025-26

    Centre seeks SC clarification on OBC creamy layer ruling and exemption for UPSC CSE 2025-26, warning of administrative hurdles, retrospective disputes and a potential flood of litigation. Read More

  4. US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies

    US lawmakers from both parties urged Trump to close loopholes allowing Americans to aid Chinese and Russian civilian intelligence agencies, warning of risks to US national security. Read More

  5. Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup

    Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More

  6. ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril

    Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More

  7. 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’

    Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More

  8. Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply

    Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Sugar Stock Limit Imposed: Traders Can’t Hold Over 8,000 Quintals At One Location

    The government will take strict action against traders involved in hoarding sugar or accumulating stocks in violation of the restrictions. Read More

Before You Go

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March

Published at : 25 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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‘What A Woman Wears Is Her Choice’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Over Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash
Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Amid Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash: Here's What He Said
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