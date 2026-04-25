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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 25 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 April 2026"

  1. ‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP

    Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system. Read More

  2. Israel’s ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’: Why 1,400 Bnei Menashe From India Are Being Brought To Israel

    The tribes' arrival in Tel Aviv is part of Israel’s broader effort to bring the Jewish community to the country under ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’, announced in November 2025. Read More

  3. ‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis

    Besides Raghav Chadha, those who switched include Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh. Read More

  4. Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks

    Iran US Talks Buzz: US envoys head to Islamabad amid buzz of indirect Iran talks as Vance stays back, signaling cautious diplomacy amid unresolved tensions and stalled progress. Read More

  5. CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar

    Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1. Read More

  6. 10-Year-Old Bhumi Pednekar Manifested Working With Akshay Kumar, Years Later It Happened

    Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt moment on a reality show and revealed how she manifested working with Akshay Kumar as a child. Read More

  7. Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship

    Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More

  8. Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high

    Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stamped. Read More

  9. Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More

  10. US Markets Rally On Iran Peace Hopes; Intel Leads Tech Surge

    Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was expected in Islamabad to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks, according to Pakistani government sources. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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