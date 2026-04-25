Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 April 2026"

‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP Manoj Kumar Jha called the defection of 7 AAP MPs to BJP a threat to democracy, warning it could weaken institutions and hinting at a shift towards a “one nation, one party” system. Read More

Israel’s ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’: Why 1,400 Bnei Menashe From India Are Being Brought To Israel The tribes' arrival in Tel Aviv is part of Israel’s broader effort to bring the Jewish community to the country under ‘Operation Wings of Dawn’, announced in November 2025. Read More

‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis Besides Raghav Chadha, those who switched include Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh. Read More

Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks Iran US Talks Buzz: US envoys head to Islamabad amid buzz of indirect Iran talks as Vance stays back, signaling cautious diplomacy amid unresolved tensions and stalled progress. Read More

CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1. Read More

10-Year-Old Bhumi Pednekar Manifested Working With Akshay Kumar, Years Later It Happened Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt moment on a reality show and revealed how she manifested working with Akshay Kumar as a child. Read More

Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More

Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stamped. Read More

Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More