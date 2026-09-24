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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 September 2026"

  1. ‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike

    Sahil Wakode’s parents began the hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking action against the people they have alleged were responsible for tormenting their son. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 September 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. ‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

    Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission is the custodian of votes and argued that if votes are lost, the Constitution, laws and institutions become meaningless. Read More

  4. Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat

    The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, similar alerts have often preceded attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Read More

  5. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

    President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026: Pranati Nayak Secures India’s Second-Best Ever Vault Finish

    The 31-year-old Tokyo Olympian, India’s lone gymnast at the Games, posted an aggregate score of 13.100 at Nagoya’s Rainbow Hall. Read More

  8. President Murmu Congratulates Indian Asian Games Medal Winners Satnam, Salman & Roshibina

    Satnam and Salman clocked 6:13.25 for bronze. China’s Xudi Yi-Yide Nie won gold in 6:09.77, while Uzbekistan took silver in 6:10.49. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Falls Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Tests 23K

    The Indian share market came under pressure on Thursday as a combination of global and domestic factors weighed on investor sentiment. Read More

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

World
Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat
Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat
India
‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
‘No Position To Lecture On Minorities’: India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC Over Kashmir
‘No Position To Lecture On Minorities’: India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC Over Kashmir
News
‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike
IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike
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