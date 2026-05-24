Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 May 2026"
‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda
EAM S Jaishankar said India follows an “India First” policy just as the US pursues “America First,” stressing shared interests, managed differences and diversified energy security. Read More
UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State
Amid soaring temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state. Read More
'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM
Rahul Gandhi’s reported remark that PM Modi may not remain in office after a year triggered a BJP attack, with Piyush Goyal accusing Congress and allies of plotting to destabilise India. Read More
Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed
Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Kyiv using drones and hypersonic missiles, killing several people and injuring dozens, reports said. Read More
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Read More
Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track
Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout
The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More
Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer
Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playof. Read More
Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram
Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Why Fuel Costs Differ In BJP And Congress-Ruled States? Explained
Petrol, diesel prices were hiked for the third time on May 23, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala among the costliest states. The Centre blamed high state VAT for rising fuel costs. Read More