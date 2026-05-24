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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 May 2026"

  1. ‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

    EAM S Jaishankar said India follows an “India First” policy just as the US pursues “America First,” stressing shared interests, managed differences and diversified energy security. Read More

  2. UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State

    Amid soaring temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state. Read More

  3. 'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM

    Rahul Gandhi’s reported remark that PM Modi may not remain in office after a year triggered a BJP attack, with Piyush Goyal accusing Congress and allies of plotting to destabilise India. Read More

  4. Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed

    Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Kyiv using drones and hypersonic missiles, killing several people and injuring dozens, reports said. Read More

  5. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

    The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Read More

  6. Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

    Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More

  7. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

    The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More

  8. Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer

    Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playof. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Why Fuel Costs Differ In BJP And Congress-Ruled States? Explained

    Petrol, diesel prices were hiked for the third time on May 23, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala among the costliest states. The Centre blamed high state VAT for rising fuel costs. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

Published at : 24 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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