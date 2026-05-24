Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 May 2026"

‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda EAM S Jaishankar said India follows an “India First” policy just as the US pursues “America First,” stressing shared interests, managed differences and diversified energy security. Read More

UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State Amid soaring temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state. Read More

'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM Rahul Gandhi’s reported remark that PM Modi may not remain in office after a year triggered a BJP attack, with Piyush Goyal accusing Congress and allies of plotting to destabilise India. Read More

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Kyiv using drones and hypersonic missiles, killing several people and injuring dozens, reports said. Read More

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Read More

Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More

Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said on Saturday that he was feeling "ecstatic" after achieving a two-point goal against Lucknow Super Giants — scoring a maiden IPL hundred and keeping his side afloat in the race to the playof. Read More

Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More