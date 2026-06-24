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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 June 2026"

  1. Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited PM Modi to attend Ayatollah Khamenei's burial ceremonies in Iran from July 5-9 . Read More

  2. Akal Takht Order Cited In Posters Calling For Bhagwant Mann's Social Boycott

    The posters were put up on Wednesday in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Nabha in Patiala, Moga and other locations. Shiromani Akali Dal workers are running the campaign. Read More

  3. Pune Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal's Fiancée, Her Friend Confess To Police | ABP Exclusive

    The death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has turned into a murder case, with his fiancée and her alleged lover confessing to the crime. Read More

  4. Viral Video Shows Shehbaz Under Umbrella While Iranian President Walks In Blazing Sun

    A viral umbrella video from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's Islamabad visit has sparked online criticism of PM Shehbaz Sharif. Read More

  5. Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

    Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

  6. Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

    Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts. Read More

  7. India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

    Shubman Gill has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances against Afghanistan, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

    Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Travelling Abroad With A Green Card? New US Supreme Court Ruling Could Matter

    The ruling effectively gives border authorities greater discretion at ports of entry and could make it easier for certain green card holders to be placed into removal proceedings. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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