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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026"

  1. 'No Posting Without Permission': SC Restricts Sharing Court Hearing Videos, Issues Notice To Meta, X

    The Supreme Court clarified that the directions do not apply to factual media reporting of court proceedings and should not be construed as a gag order. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

    The decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Read More

  4. 15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border

    According to the military, the attack took place overnight between Thursday and Friday in Tank district, near the Afghan border. Read More

  5. ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

    The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

  6. Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

    New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

  7. Taniksha Khatri & Prachi Lohan Script History At World Fencing Championships

    Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan made history at the 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships by becoming the first Indian women epee fencers to reach the Table of 64. Read More

  8. India's F1 Comeback Drive: Sports Ministry Gives NSF Recognition To FMSCI

    India's Sports Ministry has provisionally recognized FMSCI as a National Sports Federation, granting it financial aid to help bring Formula 1 back to the country by 2028. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Planning A Bank Visit Next Week? Check Delhi's Bank Holiday Schedule

    Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday, customers can continue to access several banking services digitally. Read More

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls
President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls
India
10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine: What's In The Modi Government's New Paper Leak Bill?
10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine: What's In The Modi Government's New Paper Leak Bill?
World
15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border
15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border
India
Centre Removes 47 NTA Officials, Plans Major Overhaul; Leak-Proof Exam System In Work
Centre Removes 47 NTA Officials, Plans Major Overhaul; Leak-Proof Exam System In Work
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Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
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Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
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