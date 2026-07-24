Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026"

'No Posting Without Permission': SC Restricts Sharing Court Hearing Videos, Issues Notice To Meta, X The Supreme Court clarified that the directions do not apply to factual media reporting of court proceedings and should not be construed as a gag order. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls The decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Read More

15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border According to the military, the attack took place overnight between Thursday and Friday in Tank district, near the Afghan border. Read More

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

Taniksha Khatri & Prachi Lohan Script History At World Fencing Championships Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan made history at the 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships by becoming the first Indian women epee fencers to reach the Table of 64. Read More

India's F1 Comeback Drive: Sports Ministry Gives NSF Recognition To FMSCI India's Sports Ministry has provisionally recognized FMSCI as a National Sports Federation, granting it financial aid to help bring Formula 1 back to the country by 2028. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More