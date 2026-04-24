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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 April 2026"

  1. 'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho': Iran Advises Trump To Try 'Cultural Detox' After 'Hellhole' Remark

    Iran took a swipe at Trump over his “hellhole” remark on India, sharing a video on X highlighting Maharashtra’s rich heritage and suggesting a “one-way” trip for a “cultural detox". Read More

  2. Fewer Voters, Higher Turnout? SIR Roll Revision May Be Reshaping Poll Math In Bengal, Tamil Nadu

    SIR Voter Turnout Election 2026: SIR Electoral roll deletions shrink voter base but push turnout higher in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, sparking debate over SIR’s real impact on poll math. Read More

  3. AAP Split Explained: What Led To Raghav Chadha’s Dramatic Breakup with Kejriwal?

    Raghav Chadha quit AAP to join BJP with 6 MPs, citing deviation from values. The move, protected under anti-defection law, marks a major blow to Kejriwal amid internal rift. Read More

  4. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

    Read More

  5. IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured

    IIFA Awards 2026 will be held in Asia during August-September, with a new International Best Film category, digital awards and special honours announced. Read More

  6. Ryan Gosling’s 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO Figure Reaches Space, Sets Guinness World Record

    A Project Hail Mary LEGO minifigure inspired by Ryan Gosling soared to the edge of space and returned safely, setting a new Guinness World Record. Read More

  7. Wicket wasn't typical Wankhede, had to assess and adapt: Sanju Samson

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI): Smart adjustments on an unusually sluggish Wankhede surface proved key to Sanju Samson's fifth IPL hundred as Chennai Super Kings handed Mumbai Indians their biggest-ever defeat in the tournament with a 103-run thrashing on Thursda. Read More

  8. Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein power CSK to massive 103-run win over MI in IPL

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI): Sanju Samson carried his bat with a splendid 101 not out, while Akeal Hosein's stunning 4/17 powered Chennai Super Kings to a crushing 103-run victory over a listless Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League clash here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More

  10. Big Blow To Paytm: RBI Revokes Payments Bank Licence Over Compliance Failures

    As per RBI the bank had conducted its affairs in a manner “harmful to depositors’ interest” and failed to comply with conditions stipulated under its payments bank licence. Read More

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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