Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 23 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 September 2026"
‘Better Counsel Pakistan’: India Hits Back At OIC Over J&K References
India rejects OIC’s J&K references as ‘unwarranted’, urges it to counsel Pakistan on terrorism and says J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India. Read More
Jaishankar Meets Rubio At UNGA, Raises India’s Concerns Over SRIA
'Vote Chori, Treason': Opposition Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal After Report Of ECI Dissent
While some Opposition leaders demanded that future elections not be conducted under Kumar, others sought his removal or arrest, or called for a review of recent polls. Read More
‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US At UN General Assembly
US official walks out during Pezeshkian’s UNGA address as Iran president slams US and Israel over attacks and defends Tehran’s nuclear rights. Read More
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More
Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy
Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More
Asian Games 2026: India Win Bronze After China End Men's Badminton Campaign
India men's badminton team secured bronze at Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-3 to China in the semifinal on Wednesday. Read More
PM Modi Hails Mirabai Chanu After Asian Games Silver, Says ‘India Is Proud’
Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Olympic medallist. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Bank Holiday Alert: September 27 To Be A Working Sunday For Banks Ahead Of 3-Day Shutdown
The unusual Sunday opening comes after the proposed strike was set to follow the September 26-27 weekend break, raising the possibility of several consecutive days of disruption to banking services. Read More