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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 23 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 June 2026"

  1. ABP Exclusive | 'Don't Turn Students' Careers Into Political Weapons': Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul

    Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising education issues, urging leaders not to use students' careers as political weapons. Read More

  2. 'Desperate Attempt To Cover Up Human Rights Abuses In PoK': MEA's Sharp Reply To Pakistan

    MEA hit back at Pakistan over the Indus water row, accusing Islamabad of trying to divert attention from alleged human rights abuses in PoK. Read More

  3. Failed Push, 'Snake' Warning, Fatal Return: Chilling Claims Emerge In Pune Fiancée Murder Case

    Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort, initially treated as an accident, is now being probed as murder. Police allege his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover plotted the killing. Read More

  4. 'All-Time Record': 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz On Monday, Says Trump

    Trump hailed the US-Iran deal, claiming record oil flow through Hormuz and agreement to nuclear inspections. Iran disputed inspection claims, while talks and sanctions-relief discussions continue. Read More

  5. Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

    Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

  6. Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

    Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts. Read More

  7. WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

    IShowSpeed's reaction to Lionel Messi's missed penalty against Austria has gone viral across social media for his wild celebration. Read More

  8. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury

    India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Exports Up, Imports Rising Faster: What NITI Aayog's Latest Report Reveals

    The report shows that merchandise exports fell 2.8 per cent to $112 billion, while merchandise imports rose 11.9 per cent to $195.5 billion. Read More

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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