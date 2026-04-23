Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 April 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 April 2026"

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of AAP Leaders' Court Videos From Social Media Delhi High Court ordered the removal of social media posts linked to AAP leaders' court hearings. Facebook has already taken down videos from the April 13 hearing. Read More

Lebanon Says Israel Targeted Journalist Killed In Airstrike Amal Khalil was killed when a house she was sheltering in was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Lebanon has accused Israel of targeting media workers as part of an "established approach". Read More

‘We Have Seen Reports’: MEA Responds To Trump's 'Hellhole’ Comment On India India gave a restrained response to Donald Trump amplifying “hellhole” remarks, saying it has “seen reports.” AAP and Congress slammed the comments, calling them insulting. Read More

Trump Orders Navy to ‘Shoot And Kill’ Mine-Laying Boats Amid Hormuz Blockade Donald Trump ordered the US Navy to “shoot and kill” boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran amid ongoing conflict over the key global oil route. Read More

IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured IIFA Awards 2026 will be held in Asia during August-September, with a new International Best Film category, digital awards and special honours announced. Read More

Ryan Gosling’s 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO Figure Reaches Space, Sets Guinness World Record A Project Hail Mary LEGO minifigure inspired by Ryan Gosling soared to the edge of space and returned safely, setting a new Guinness World Record. Read More

3rd WT20I: Wolvaardt ton sets up crushing series win for South Africa Johannesburg, Apr 22 (PTI): India scored their highest-ever total against South Africa but still suffered a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of the home team with skipper Laura Wolvaardt leading the way with a splendid ton in the third women's T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesda. Read More

I have no answers: Rishabh Pant on batting collapse Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI): A distraught Lucknow Super Giants capatin Rishabh Pant did not have any answer for his team's defence after a morale-crushing 40-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, other than accepting the responsibility that his side didn't read the surface properl. Read More

Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More