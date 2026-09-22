Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026"
Jamui Case: How Bihar Police Traced Main Accused Nandan Yadav And His Illegal Trade
According to the SP, police received information on Tuesday that two main accused in the case were hiding in a forested area outside Pratappur village. Read More
Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding
Karkardooma Court grants Sharjeel Imam interim bail from October 4-10 to attend his cousin’s wedding. His regular bail plea is due on September 30. Read More
‘Majlis Will Have A Candidate In Kanpur’: Owaisi’s Big UP Poll Plan
Owaisi made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Kanpur. He said he would personally campaign for the AIMIM candidate and visit the constituency multiple times. Read More
‘Iran Is No Longer A Bully’: Trump Vows To Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions
The US President also highlighted Washington's military spending, saying the country had spent more on its military over the past 12 months than ever before. Read More
Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy
Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More
72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat
72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List
India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings. Read More
Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins Surprises Indian Journalist | Watch
An Indian journalist spotted Hindi, Chinese, English and Arabic listed above Japanese on waste bins in Nagoya during Asian Games 2026. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Bank Holidays This Week: Sep 26 Nationwide Closure, Check City-Wise Holiday List For All Banks
The closures will affect physical banking operations of lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank in the cities where the respective holidays are applicable. Read More