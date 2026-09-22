Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026"

Jamui Case: How Bihar Police Traced Main Accused Nandan Yadav And His Illegal Trade According to the SP, police received information on Tuesday that two main accused in the case were hiding in a forested area outside Pratappur village. Read More

Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin’s Wedding Karkardooma Court grants Sharjeel Imam interim bail from October 4-10 to attend his cousin’s wedding. His regular bail plea is due on September 30. Read More

‘Majlis Will Have A Candidate In Kanpur’: Owaisi’s Big UP Poll Plan Owaisi made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Kanpur. He said he would personally campaign for the AIMIM candidate and visit the constituency multiple times. Read More

‘Iran Is No Longer A Bully’: Trump Vows To Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions The US President also highlighted Washington's military spending, saying the country had spent more on its military over the past 12 months than ever before. Read More

Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More

72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat 72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings. Read More

Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins Surprises Indian Journalist | Watch An Indian journalist spotted Hindi, Chinese, English and Arabic listed above Japanese on waste bins in Nagoya during Asian Games 2026. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More