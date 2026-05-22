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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Chandrayaan-3 Receives 2026 AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award

    India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the AIAA in Washington DC. Vinay Kwatra accepted the award on behalf of the ISRO. Read More

  3. Twisha’s Husband Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender, Judge Declines

    Samarth Singh had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case. Read More

  4. New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit

    Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More

  5. Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

    Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More

  6. Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony

    Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More

  7. Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

    India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More

  8. Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

    Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit

    A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company. Read More

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Published at : 22 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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