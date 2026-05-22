Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026"
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More
Chandrayaan-3 Receives 2026 AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the AIAA in Washington DC. Vinay Kwatra accepted the award on behalf of the ISRO. Read More
Twisha’s Husband Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender, Judge Declines
Samarth Singh had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case. Read More
New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit
Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More
Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track
Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More
Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony
Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More
Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers
India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More
Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'
Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More
Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram
Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More
Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit
A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company. Read More