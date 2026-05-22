Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Chandrayaan-3 Receives 2026 AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the AIAA in Washington DC. Vinay Kwatra accepted the award on behalf of the ISRO. Read More Twisha’s Husband Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender, Judge Declines Samarth Singh had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case. Read More New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced' Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company. Read More