Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026"

'Not One, But Six Tigers Here': Shinde Welcomes Rebel MPs Into Shiv Sena Camp Eknath Shinde welcomed six rebel MPs into his Shiv Sena faction, calling them “six tigers” in a fresh setback for Shiv Sena (UBT). Read More

'Papa Bacha Lo': 23-Year-Old's Final Call Before Lucknow Fire Claimed 15 Lives Lucknow fire tragedy: A 23-year-old victim's final plea—"Papa, save me"—ended in heartbreak as 15 died. Survivors alleged poor fire safety and delayed rescue efforts at the building. Read More

'Six Traitors Born': Sanjay Raut's Sharp Jibe As Shiv Sena UBT MPs Join Shinde Camp Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a major setback as six MPs switch to Eknath Shinde's camp. Sanjay Raut attacked Shinde, while Uddhav Thackeray said he would respond at the appropriate time. Read More

Indians Among 13 Killed, 66 Injured In Qatar Gas Facility Blast Near Doha Qatar confirmed that 13 people, including Indians, were killed and 66 injured in a blast-triggered fire at the Barzan gas facility near Doha. Read More

Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’ Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna’s unexpected collaboration for an Ai+ Smartphone ad has sparked massive debate online. Fans called the pairing surprising and entertaining. Read More

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reignited their public feud after Samay revived his viral brush joke on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil hit back with a sharp Instagram video. Read More

Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record Joe Root has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat. The England batter is now closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. Read More

Serena Williams Returns To Wimbledon Years After Retirement Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to the Grand Slam stage in 2026 after being awarded a wildcard entry for both singles and doubles events. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More