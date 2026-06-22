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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026"

  1. 'Not One, But Six Tigers Here': Shinde Welcomes Rebel MPs Into Shiv Sena Camp

    Eknath Shinde welcomed six rebel MPs into his Shiv Sena faction, calling them “six tigers” in a fresh setback for Shiv Sena (UBT). Read More

  2. 'Papa Bacha Lo': 23-Year-Old's Final Call Before Lucknow Fire Claimed 15 Lives

    Lucknow fire tragedy: A 23-year-old victim's final plea—"Papa, save me"—ended in heartbreak as 15 died. Survivors alleged poor fire safety and delayed rescue efforts at the building. Read More

  3. 'Six Traitors Born': Sanjay Raut's Sharp Jibe As Shiv Sena UBT MPs Join Shinde Camp

    Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a major setback as six MPs switch to Eknath Shinde's camp. Sanjay Raut attacked Shinde, while Uddhav Thackeray said he would respond at the appropriate time. Read More

  4. Indians Among 13 Killed, 66 Injured In Qatar Gas Facility Blast Near Doha

    Qatar confirmed that 13 people, including Indians, were killed and 66 injured in a blast-triggered fire at the Barzan gas facility near Doha. Read More

  5. Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’

    Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna’s unexpected collaboration for an Ai+ Smartphone ad has sparked massive debate online. Fans called the pairing surprising and entertaining. Read More

  6. Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent

    Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reignited their public feud after Samay revived his viral brush joke on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil hit back with a sharp Instagram video. Read More

  7. Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record

    Joe Root has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat. The England batter is now closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. Read More

  8. Serena Williams Returns To Wimbledon Years After Retirement

    Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to the Grand Slam stage in 2026 after being awarded a wildcard entry for both singles and doubles events. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. US-India Trade Deal Talks Continue, But Labour Tariffs Threaten $15.8 Billion Garment Exports

    The proposed tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from India and other countries are expected to increase compliance costs for Indian garment exporters without giving them an edge over China. Read More

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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