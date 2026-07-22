India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 July 2026"

  1. Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch

    Read More

  2. 'Dharmendra Pradhan Not Capable Of Being Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt

    Rahul Gandhi said Dharmendra Pradhan is unfit to serve as Education Minister, alleging repeated paper leaks have rigged India's education system. Read More

  3. Chaos Rocks Bengal Assembly; Kunal Ghosh Marshalled Out After Clash With TMC MLA Akhruzzaman

    High drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly as Kunal Ghosh was marshalled out following a heated clash with TMC MLA Sheikh Akhruzzaman. Read More

  4. 'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Bridges, Power Plants': Trump's Open Threat To Iran

    Donald Trump warned the US would bomb Iranian infrastructure if Tehran targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions. Read More

  5. Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has dismissed reports claiming 3 Idiots will return to cinemas on September 4. The production house called the rumours false and urged fans and media outlets to rely only on official announcements regarding the film's future plans. Read More

  6. ZEE5 Announces 'The Scam: Leaked' Over NEET Paper Leak Row

    ZEE5 has announced The Scam: Leaked, an OTT series inspired by the exam paper leak controversy, as student protests demanding examination reforms continue across India. The teaser arrives amid nationwide demonstrations, celebrity support and growing calls for transparency and accountability in the examination system. Read More

  7. Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings

    Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra

    Led by Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, India's 126-member contingent aims for top honors at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. No Aadhaar Verification, No Online Vehicle Transfer? New Parivahan Rule Explained

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for vehicle ownership transfers and NOC applications on the Parivahan portal. Read More

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Medanta Issues Health Update On Sonam Wangchuk, Says He Is Stable
Medanta Issues Health Update On Sonam Wangchuk, Says He Is Stable
News
Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch
Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch
World
'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Bridges, Power Plants': Trump's Open Threat To Iran
'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Your Bridges': Trump's Open Threat To Iran
News
Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh
Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget