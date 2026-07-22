Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 July 2026"

Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch Read More 'Dharmendra Pradhan Not Capable Of Being Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt Rahul Gandhi said Dharmendra Pradhan is unfit to serve as Education Minister, alleging repeated paper leaks have rigged India's education system. Read More Chaos Rocks Bengal Assembly; Kunal Ghosh Marshalled Out After Clash With TMC MLA Akhruzzaman High drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly as Kunal Ghosh was marshalled out following a heated clash with TMC MLA Sheikh Akhruzzaman. Read More 'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Bridges, Power Plants': Trump's Open Threat To Iran Donald Trump warned the US would bomb Iranian infrastructure if Tehran targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions. Read More Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Not Releasing In September, Say Makers Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has dismissed reports claiming 3 Idiots will return to cinemas on September 4. The production house called the rumours false and urged fans and media outlets to rely only on official announcements regarding the film's future plans. Read More ZEE5 Announces 'The Scam: Leaked' Over NEET Paper Leak Row ZEE5 has announced The Scam: Leaked, an OTT series inspired by the exam paper leak controversy, as student protests demanding examination reforms continue across India. The teaser arrives amid nationwide demonstrations, celebrity support and growing calls for transparency and accountability in the examination system. Read More Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website. Read More Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra Led by Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, India's 126-member contingent aims for top honors at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More No Aadhaar Verification, No Online Vehicle Transfer? New Parivahan Rule Explained The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for vehicle ownership transfers and NOC applications on the Parivahan portal. Read More