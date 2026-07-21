India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 July 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. WATCH | Rahul, Priyanka Detained As Police Crack Down On Congress Protest Outside PM Residence

    Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained after a Congress protest outside PM Modi's residence. Police urged Rahul to cooperate before taking leaders into custody as tensions escalated. Read More

  4. Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India

    A missile strike on a cargo vessel leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa killed at least 10 people, including four Indian nationals. Read More

  5. Nandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Knee Injury During NBK111 Shoot In Andhra's Kakinada, Filming Halted

    Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a knee injury after slipping during an action scene for NBK111 in Kakinada. Doctors advised rest. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice That Led To Her Japan Open Victory

    Guided by Virat Kohli's key advice and strong family support, PV Sindhu rebuilt her game from scratch to claim her historic Japan Open triumph. Read More

  8. FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

    The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Gain 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

    Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex started the session around 77,670, tanking about 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 24,230 at 9:15 AM. Read More

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Evening
World
Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India
Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India
India
WATCH: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya After Viral Video During Protest
WATCH: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya After Viral Video During Protest
Trending
'What He Consumes': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts | WATCH
WATCH: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget