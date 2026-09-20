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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 20 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 September 2026"

  1. S Jaishankar, Praveen Sood, Upendra Dwivedi Issued SIR Notices; Election Commission Clarifies

    S Jaishankar, CBI chief Praveen Sood and former Army chief Upendra Dwivedi are among senior officials issued SIR notices over voter record discrepancies. Read More

  2. Neurosurgeon Burnt Alive As Volvo Crashes Into Divider And Catches Fire In Telangana; CCTV Captures Accident

    A 50-year-old neurosurgeon died after his Volvo crashed into a divider and caught fire in Telangana’s Suryapet. CCTV shows the car veering across lanes before the fatal crash. Read More

  3. LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices

    LK Advani and Manish Sisodia are among 33.13 lakh Delhi voters issued SIR notices over discrepancies in their electoral roll details in SIR exercise. Read More

  4. 'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks

    Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran is ready to both confront its adversaries and pursue negotiations when necessary. Read More

  5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More

  6. Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice

    Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More

  7. Indian MMA Fighter Collapses During Weight Cut, Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

    Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal Aryamaan reportedly passed out during a sauna weight cut and was later ruled medically unfit for the 2026 Asian Games. Read More

  8. India Start Asian Games 2026 With Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event

    India won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finishing second. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Tata Trusts Calls Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment ‘Void Ab Initio’, Rejects Board Decision

    Tata Trusts rejected N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, calling the September 17 resolution “void ab initio” for lacking required nominee support under the AoA. Read More

Published at : 20 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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