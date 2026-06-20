Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026"

'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

'Looters Being Sent To Jail': PM Modi Promises Change In West Bengal Under BJP The Prime Minister also alleged that a previous state government had delayed land transfers required for border fencing projects. Read More

Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz In a statement carried by state television, the Iranian military warned that additional measures could follow if the situation escalates further. Read More

Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik The Paradise makers unveiled Raghav Juyal’s intense first look as Vikram Maalik. His dark transformation has sparked strong reactions online, building excitement for the Nani. Read More

BTS Leader RM Becomes National Museum Of Korea’s First-Ever Global Ambassador RM has been named the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, strengthening his growing influence beyond music while promoting Korean art, history, and cultural heritage. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More