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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026"

  1. 'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement

    In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. 'Looters Being Sent To Jail': PM Modi Promises Change In West Bengal Under BJP

    The Prime Minister also alleged that a previous state government had delayed land transfers required for border fencing projects. Read More

  4. Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz

    In a statement carried by state television, the Iranian military warned that additional measures could follow if the situation escalates further. Read More

  5. Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik

    The Paradise makers unveiled Raghav Juyal’s intense first look as Vikram Maalik. His dark transformation has sparked strong reactions online, building excitement for the Nani. Read More

  6. BTS Leader RM Becomes National Museum Of Korea’s First-Ever Global Ambassador

    RM has been named the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, strengthening his growing influence beyond music while promoting Korean art, history, and cultural heritage. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Profit Or Cash Flow: Which Number Should Investors Trust Before Buying A Stock? Here's What Really Matters

    Profit often attracts investors because it reflects a company's earning ability, but cash flow reveals whether those earnings translate into actual money. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Says Technical-Level Iran-US Talks To Begin In Switzerland On Sunday
Pakistan Says Technical-Level Iran-US Talks To Begin In Switzerland On Sunday
World
Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz
World
Why Was US-Iran Deal Released Late? JD Vance Points To Pakistan And Qatar's Press Freedom
Why Was US-Iran Deal Released Late? Vance Points To Pakistan And Qatar's Press Freedom
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'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement
'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement
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