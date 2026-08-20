Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026"

SC Forms Panel To Probe Police Action, Excessive Force At Jantar Mantar Student Protest SC forms five-member panel to probe alleged excessive force, including pellet guns and tear gas, during July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar. Read More OPINION | Taliban No More A Pariah For India, Thanks To Islamabad Five years after the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, the Islamist fundamentalist group openly celebrated its return from New Delhi to Beijing, referring to it as ‘Victory Day'. Read More Big Move For Ladakh: Union Cabinet Approves J&K High Court Bench In Union Territory Shah said the move is aimed at improving access to justice for people living in the remote and geographically challenging areas of the Union Territory. Read More Bangladesh Elects BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir As 23rd President Bangladesh has elected BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as its 23rd president, defeating Oli Ahmed in the first contested presidential poll since 1991. Read More Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More Max Verstappen Ends F1 Exit Speculation, Commits Future To Red Bull Until 2028 Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his F1 future by committing to Red Bull, backing the team to recover from its recent struggles under new regulations. Read More 4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Sugar Prices Soar: India To Import 1 Million Tonnes At Nil Duty After Nearly 10 Years Some estimates put India's actual net sugar production in the 2025-26 season at around 27.9 mt, after accounting for 2.4 mt of ethanol. The opening stock for 2025-26 was close to 4.7 mt. Read More