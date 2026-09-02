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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 September 2026"

  1. ‘They Cannot Digest 7.8% Growth’: Piyush Goyal Slams GDP Critics, Defends Modi Govt Data

    Taking a swipe at those questioning the growth numbers and raising concerns over employment, Goyal said critics were unable to accept India's growth performance. Read More

  2. Supreme Court Questions BCI Chairman's Extended Tenure, Orders New Elections Within 5 Weeks

    The Supreme Court has curbed the BCI chairman’s powers and ordered fresh elections within five weeks, with major policy decisions needing senior law officers’ consent. Read More

  3. Ram Mandir Appoints Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra As CEO; Approves 3 New Trustees

    The Ram Mandir Trust has named retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first CEO and approved three new trustees amid an administrative overhaul. Read More

  4. Iranian Red Crescent Turns To ICC After Reported US Strike On Wedding In Southern Iran

    The humanitarian organisation said the reported attack in Sirik, Hormozgan province, killed four people, including two children, and injured dozens of others. Read More

  5. Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

    Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More

  6. Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

    Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More

  7. Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

    Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. SBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes On September 4: Check Timings, UPI Lite Option

    The disruption will last for around 45 minutes. However, customers will still be able to make smaller payments using UPI Lite during this period. Read More

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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