Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026"

NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest Sonam Wangchuk has backed the Cockroach Janta Party's protest call as the CBSE probe and transfer of top officials fuel fresh controversy. Read More ‘98% Of Boundary Already Demarcated’: MEA On Nepal PM’s Controversial Border Statement Proceedings in both Houses of Nepal’s Parliament were disrupted on Monday after lawmakers protested against Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s recent remarks related to the border issue. Read More Maharashtra CM Approves Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver Ahead Of Monsoon, 56 Lakh Farmers To Benefit However, sources said the government has not made an official announcement due to the code of conduct currently in force for the Legislative Council elections. Read More Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Secures Third Term After Forming New Coalition Govt After her party's weakest showing since 1903, Mette Frederiksen spent months negotiating a coalition to stay in power. Read More How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Will AI Kill White-Collar Jobs? Investor Says Skilled Trades Could Be The Real Winners It is the first time in human history that white-collar jobs, especially entry-level roles, are being threatened with complete extinction. Read More