Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026"
NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest
Sonam Wangchuk has backed the Cockroach Janta Party's protest call as the CBSE probe and transfer of top officials fuel fresh controversy. Read More
‘98% Of Boundary Already Demarcated’: MEA On Nepal PM’s Controversial Border Statement
Proceedings in both Houses of Nepal’s Parliament were disrupted on Monday after lawmakers protested against Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s recent remarks related to the border issue. Read More
Maharashtra CM Approves Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver Ahead Of Monsoon, 56 Lakh Farmers To Benefit
However, sources said the government has not made an official announcement due to the code of conduct currently in force for the Legislative Council elections. Read More
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Secures Third Term After Forming New Coalition Govt
After her party's weakest showing since 1903, Mette Frederiksen spent months negotiating a coalition to stay in power. Read More
How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood
Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT
A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video
The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph
Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
Will AI Kill White-Collar Jobs? Investor Says Skilled Trades Could Be The Real Winners
It is the first time in human history that white-collar jobs, especially entry-level roles, are being threatened with complete extinction. Read More