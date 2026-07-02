Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 July 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp's usernames feature in India, seeking a detailed explanation within three days. Read More

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Come Down? Here's What Hardeep Singh Puri Said Hardeep Puri said petrol and diesel prices won't rise as the govt absorbed higher crude costs. He said India maintained fuel supplies during global crises and is set to become a refining hub by 2030. Read More

PoK Protest Leader Alleges Pakistan Army Armed Kashmiris During Ongoing Unrest According to the protesters, the PoK government has declared the Awami Action Committee and 150 people associated with the protests that began on June 9 as terrorists. Read More

OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’ People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries. Read More

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More