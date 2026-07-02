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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 July 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days

    Centre asks Meta to halt WhatsApp's usernames feature in India, seeking a detailed explanation within three days. Read More

  3. Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Come Down? Here's What Hardeep Singh Puri Said

    Hardeep Puri said petrol and diesel prices won't rise as the govt absorbed higher crude costs. He said India maintained fuel supplies during global crises and is set to become a refining hub by 2030. Read More

  4. PoK Protest Leader Alleges Pakistan Army Armed Kashmiris During Ongoing Unrest

    According to the protesters, the PoK government has declared the Awami Action Committee and 150 people associated with the protests that began on June 9 as terrorists. Read More

  5. OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’

    People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

  6. ‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

    Akanksha Chamola remains in the headlines on Lock Upp Season 2 after her divorce revelation from Gaurav Khanna and a personal disclosure about her sexuality surfaced on the show. The incidents have sparked debate over privacy and reality show boundaries. Read More

  7. WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

    India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

  8. Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England

    Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Over 500 Points Nifty Tests 24,200

    Lower crude prices could help ease inflationary pressures, reduce India's import bill and support corporate earnings in sectors with high fuel and logistics costs. Read More

Before You Go

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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