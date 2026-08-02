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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 August 2026"

  1. Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH

    A scuffle broke out at Pappu Yadav's Delhi press meet after a man confronted him over the Ram Temple skit. Videos showed clashes and a knife. The incident came a day after an FIR over the protest. Read More

  2. India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know

    India has launched a 100-week anti-drug campaign, with PM Modi urging youth to shun addiction and help build a drug-free nation. Read More

  3. 'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal

    The minor girl's mother thanked PM Modi for forgiving her daughter over a viral video, calling it "a new life". She urged him to "adopt" the teen, who later apologised. A police case continues. Read More

  4. Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack

    Iran denied reports of a Hormuz Strait deal with the US after Trump said he paused a planned strike. Tehran called the claims false, while US embassies warned of rising regional tensions. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Stops CWG 2026 Celebration To Call Out Incomplete India Map

    India Map Controversy At CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain raised an objection after spotting an incomplete map of India at a Glasgow restaurant following her CWG 2026 silver medal. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games Heroes Get Grand Reception After Medal-Winning Campaign

    Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Stock Market Timings Change From August 3: Here's What Investors Need To Know

    The new framework is aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of closing price discovery. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH
Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video
News
India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know
India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know
World
'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured
'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead
News
Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'
Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'
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Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
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