Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 August 2026"

Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH A scuffle broke out at Pappu Yadav's Delhi press meet after a man confronted him over the Ram Temple skit. Videos showed clashes and a knife. The incident came a day after an FIR over the protest. Read More

India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know India has launched a 100-week anti-drug campaign, with PM Modi urging youth to shun addiction and help build a drug-free nation. Read More

'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal The minor girl's mother thanked PM Modi for forgiving her daughter over a viral video, calling it "a new life". She urged him to "adopt" the teen, who later apologised. A police case continues. Read More

Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack Iran denied reports of a Hormuz Strait deal with the US after Trump said he paused a planned strike. Tehran called the claims false, while US embassies warned of rising regional tensions. Read More

Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Stops CWG 2026 Celebration To Call Out Incomplete India Map India Map Controversy At CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain raised an objection after spotting an incomplete map of India at a Glasgow restaurant following her CWG 2026 silver medal. Here's what happened. Read More

Commonwealth Games Heroes Get Grand Reception After Medal-Winning Campaign Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More