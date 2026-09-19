Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 19 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 September 2026"
Mamata’s 72 Hours Roller-Coaster: TMC Symbol Lost, Nandigram Candidate Quits, Congress Ally Arrested And Then A U-Turn
Mamata Banerjee’s camp faced a 72-hour political roller-coaster: TMC lost its symbol, a Nandigram candidate quit, her backed candidate was arrested, and Rejinagar’s nominee later reversed his exit. Read More
IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against All Person Linked To The Matter, Probe Underway
Mumbai Police registered an FIR after an IIT Bombay student died by suicide. The institute said no disciplinary action followed his mobile and ChatGPT use during an exam and that he was counselled. Read More
‘Gift’ For Mann: Bittu Waves Liquor Bottle, Eggs, Tomatoes At CM’s Convoy, Detained In Ludhiana
BJP leader Ravneet Bittu carried liquor, eggs and tomatoes to protest outside Bhagwant Mann’s PAU event in Ludhiana, a day after his convoy row. Read More
Riyadh Airport On Alert: Smoke, Flames Seen Near Saudi Capital’s Airport
The alert in Riyadh was the first for the Saudi capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
‘India Is Proud Of Them’: PM Modi’s Special Message To Asian Games Contingent
PM Narendra Modi wished India’s 2026 Asian Games contingent success in Nagoya, praising their hard work as Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the opening ceremony parade. Read More
‘Missed Jaspal Sir A Lot’: Manu Bhaker Gets Emotional After Asian Games Opening Ceremony
Jaspal Rana, the celebrated shooter and coach, died at 49. He played a crucial role in Manu Bhaker’s career and guided her to two Paris 2024 Olympic bronzes. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Sugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers
However, the government has specified that any additional sugar stocked beyond the existing 15-day limit must be sourced only from imported sugar. Read More